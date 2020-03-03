PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh makes a dazzling entry in a grey and white saree at an event

siren Rakul Preet Singh arrived at an event looking every bit the diva she is in a grey and white saree. Check out the pictures.

The south siren Rakul Preet Singh arrived at an event looking every bit the diva she is in a grey and white saree. The actress who featured opposite south star Nagarjuna in Manmadhudu 2 was clicked sporting soft wavy hair and minimal makeup. The sultry siren was winning hearts with her grey and white saree and embellished blouse. The stunning actress, Rakul Preet Singh has also featured in Bollywood flicks like De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan, Yaariyan and Aiyaary. Now, as per the latest news reports on the gorgeous actress, Rakul will be featuring in a key role in the upcoming film titled Indian 2.

The Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru actress will be portraying an interesting part in the Kamal Haasan starrer. The south drama, Indian 2 is helmed by well-known director Shankar. The film brings back the Hey Ram actor as Senapathy. The director of the film had also shared an intriguing still from the southern flick on the eve of Kamal Haasan's birthday. The fans are now eagerly waiting for the Shankar directorial to hit the big screen. The film will also feature Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal. The leggy lass is expected to play a negative role in the much-awaited film.

Check out the pictures of Rakul Preet Singh:

The film also featured Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth. The Kamal Haasan film made headlines recently when a crane mishap killed 3 crew members and injured 10. Many actors from the south film industry expressed their shock over the unfortunate incident and also offered their condolences.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh is winning hearts with her casual look as she steps out in the city)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More