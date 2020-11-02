  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh makes heads turn with her cool and casual avatar

Rakul Preet Singh was seen donning a light coloured shirt and jeans. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion statement.
19204 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh makes heads turnPHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh makes heads turn with her cool and casual avatar
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The stunning actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted by the shutterbugs as she was spotted in a chic look. The sultry diva was seen donning a light coloured shirt and jeans. The actress was also seen wearing a face mask and a face shield. The stunner enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans and followers of the Manmadhudu 2 actress are always delighted to see her latest pictures.

The gorgeous actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion statement. On the work front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Indian 2. The news reports stated previously how the stunning diva Rakul Preet Singh was filming for the upcoming Krish directorial in Hyderabad. Some time back, the social media was flooded with pictures of Rakul Preet Singh in her character look from the upcoming film helmed by Krish. The fans and followers of the stunner got very excited about her much awaited film. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the highly anticipated drama called Indian 2.

Check out the photos

This film will feature Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Shankar. The much awaited drama Indian 2 will bring back Kamal Haasan in the senapathy's look. The upcoming film will also feature Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal, SIddharth, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. 

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh ditches her car and enjoys a cycle ride out & about in the city)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :kamlesh Nand

You may like these
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh steps out for Sunday brunch with her family as cameras snap her in Mumbai
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh ditches her car and enjoys a cycle ride out & about in the city
Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh shower love and blessings on Kajal Aggarwal as she marries Gautam Kitchlu
Rakul Preet Singh shares a 'pack up selfie' amid the new normal on film sets; Take a look
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh grabs attention in her chic avatar as she steps out in the city
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh looks chic in an easy breezy dress as she steps out in the city

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement