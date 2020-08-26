PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh is making heads turn in her cool & casual avatar as she steps out in the city

The stunner surely knows how to make heads turn. Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous in her cool and casual avatar as she stepped out in the city.

The sultry diva, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in the city. The actress got clicked by the shutterbugs when she stepped out looking stylish in her chic outfit. The stunner surely knows how to make heads turn. Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous in her cool and casual avatar. Rakul was spotted donning a t-shirt and denim shorts. The fans and followers of the actress are definitely delighted to see the actress as she stepped out in the city. On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the upcoming film called Indian 2. The film will feature the superstar of the film industry, Kamal Haasan in the lead.

This film brings back Kamal Haasan in his senapathy look. A still from the film was released by the director Shankar on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The film Indian 2 will also feature actors Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth in key roles. There was a strong buzz in the film industry that Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying the role of an eighty year old woman in the Kamal Haasan starrer.

Check out the photos:

The film helmed by Shankar happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the film industry. Now, the fans and followers of the superstar are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The filming work of Indian 2 was suspended due to the COVID 19 crisis. But, the fans are hoping that the team resumes the shoot soon.

(ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh sports a stylish look at the airport as she arrives from Hyderabad; See PHOTOS)

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×