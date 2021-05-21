PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh opts for comfy halter neck top as she steps out for a fitness session in the city

Rakul Preet Singh, who is basking in the success of her latest release Sardar Ka Grandson, was today snapped by paps in the city. The actress was at her casual best.

The gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh has managed to carve a successful niche for herself, both in Hindi and South cinema. The stunning actress is currently riding high on the success of her latest release Sardar Ka Grandson. The Kaashvie Nair’s family drama saw her opposite . Rakul’s terrific performance in the Netflix film and her crackling chemistry with the Gunday star is being praised by everyone. Notably, besides her acting prowess, the De De Pyaar De star is also known to be the fittest stars in the film industry.

The Yaariyan star is often spotted in the city, indulging in workout sessions. Today, Rakul was papped by shutterbugs as she stepped out for a fitness session. For the outing, the talented actress kept it casual yet trendy. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a beige coloured halter neck top that she styled with multicoloured pants. The Marjaavaan star completed her attire with a pair of black sneakers. She also wore an embroidered face mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The actress can also be seen waving at paps before making her way towards her car.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh’s photos below:

Meanwhile, Rakul will soon be seen playing a 'condom tester' in Tejas Deoskar’s upcoming untitled film. Talking about her role in the same, she told Spotboye in an interview, “It's very exciting and I am very thrilled about that film because it's important to sort of highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited. But for now, that will happen towards the end of the year.”

Besides this, Rakul also has ‘Mayday’ with , 'Doctor G' with Ayushmann Khurrana, and 'Thank God' in her kitty.

Also Read: Sardar Ka Grandson Twitter review: Netizens give mixed response to Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh starrer

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×