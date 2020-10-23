PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh pulls off a super chic look as she gets papped at the airport

Rakul Preet Singh is said to be shooting for her new project with filmmaker Krish. In the midst of all this, the shutterbugs recently spotted her at the airport.

Rakul Preet Singh, who has reportedly resumed shooting for one of her upcoming projects, has been recently snapped by the paparazzi at the airport. Known for her stylish avatars and ultra-chic outfits, the actress never fails to grab attention whenever she steps out in the public domain. For the unversed, Rakul has reportedly begun shooting for her new movie with renowned filmmaker Krish. In the midst of all this, the shutterbugs exclusively caught a glimpse of her sometime back.

The Indian 2 actress is wearing an all-black top teamed up with blue ankle-length cropped jeans. She also wears a pair of white sneakers to match her outfit for the night. The diva puts on her mask while adhering to the present regulations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. She ties up her hair into a simple ponytail. The De De Pyaar De star also waves back at the paparazzi as she hurries off towards her destination.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty. She will be seen alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in the action thriller Attack. The actress has another movie lined up which is Ayalaan co-starring Sivakarthikeyan. It also features Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar in pivotal roles. Apart from that, Rakul will team up with for a movie helmed by Kaashvie Nair. One of her most-anticipated movies is S. Shankar's Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

