PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh’s latest look in a fusion white lehenga is all about keeping it chic

Rakul Preet Singh has been putting forth her top fashion game. For the last couple of days, the actress has been experimenting with ethnic wear and we are loving it. The latest outfit will reassure Rakul Preet Singh’s trendsetter status. She has shared some breathtaking pictures on her social media handle in a white fusion lehenga. The dress is a perfect blend of traditional with sassy. The post was captioned, “For the love of white”.

Yesterday, Rakul Preet Singh gave her fans major fashion goals in a lovely beige lehenga with black embroidery. The ensemble was enhanced with an extravagant choker. Before this, the actress proved she is the ultimate chic diva by getting the boho look right in a mesmerising yellow outfit. The star posed in an off-shoulder mirror blouse paired with a ghagra. Rakul has the fashion police in awe of her attires.

The actress has several promising projects lined up. Rakul Preet Singh has Lakshya Raj’s Attack alongside John Abraham in her kitty. The film is slated to release in theatres on 1st April. Her other ventures include Indra Kumar's Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, and Ravikumar R’s Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan.