PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted exiting ED office after being questioned in connection to drugs case

After almost 6-7 hours, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted exiting the ED office after being questioned in connection to a drugs case. She was papped at Enforcement Directorate (ED)office in Hyderabad around 9 AM on Friday and was seen leaving a while ago. One can see, Rakul is sporting a casual outfit and is leaving with police and officials around her.

The ED had summoned the actress for questioning on September 6. However, she requested to give more time due to her busy shooting schedule. Her request was declined and she was asked to appear days before the scheduled time. On Tuesday, director Puri Jagannadh was questioned for almost 10 hours while actor-producer Charmme Kaur was grilled in the same case for 8 hours yesterday.

Meanwhile, check out Rakul Preet Singh's photos below:

Also Read: WATCH: Charmee Kaur spotted at the ED office in Hyderabad; Gets angry as paps create chaos

10 people in connection to Tollywood have been summoned for investigation. Additionally, a private club manager has also been called for their involvement in a money-laundering probe linked to the drugs racket. Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan are among the celebs who will appear before ED between August 31 and September 22.