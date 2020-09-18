  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted in her basic black tank top and leggings post badminton session

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted in her basic sporty attire post badminton session in Hyderabad. Check out her latest photos.
128516 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh spotted post badminton session in HyderabadPHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted in her basic black tank top and leggings post badminton session
Rakul Preet Singh, who is in Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming film with Vedam director Krish, was spotted today post badminton session. The stunner was spotted in her basic black tank top and leggings as she was making her way inside the car after badminton session. The Manmadhudu 2 actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to utilizing her time to stay fit and her love for badminton. Her fitness game is on point and recently, Rakul also started her own YouTube channel where she has already shared a few skincare tips. Rakul also loves playing golfs in the free time and spends most of the time cycling with her bestie Lakshmi Manchu. 

Rakul Preet Singh is in Hyderabad for the shooting of her film starring Sai Dharam Tej’s brother Vaisshnav Tej. The film is directed by Krish. The stunner is flying between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the shooting of her films. She was recently in Mumbai for the shooting of Arjun Kapoor starrer. However, the shoot got cancelled after Arjun tested positive for COVID-19. The gorgeous actress revealed that as the shoot was cancelled, she headed back to Hyderabad to work on the other film. Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh starrer also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Neena Gupta, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in special roles. 

Meanwhile, check out her latest photos below: 

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi HC against media trial as her name surfaces after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest 

Rakul also has a couple of other films in the kitty. She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film has Kajal Aggarwal who will be seen in flashback scenes. The filming work of Indian 2 was suspended due to the COVID 19 crisis. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Anonymous 5 hours ago

DRUG FREE LIFE IS A HEALTHY LIFE!!! basic attire, she wont wear a ball room gown to the badminton session , would she ??

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Now going for all healthy , drug free approach ,, ha ha

