PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh is spotted at Hyderabad airport in a comfy look

Rakul Preet Singh keeps it simple yet cool at the airport as she opts for a simple tee paired with denim and over-sized shirt.

South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is grabbing all the limelight over her simple yet stylish airport looks. The stunner, who has been juggling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for the shooting of her upcoming films, was spotted yet again in her comfy travel look. One can see in the photos, Rakul keeps it simple yet cool as she opts for a simple tee paired with denim and over-sized shirt. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her travel look with sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Rakul recently moved to Delhi HC to seek interim direction against publishing news stories about her. After her name allegedly surfaced in drug case, De De Pyaar De actress took the legal route so that no stories are broadcasted or printed or published about her in relation to the drugs case probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. A few days ago, the actress was in Mumbai in connection to the case. She was also grilled by the NCB. Fashion designer Simone Khambatta was also questioned by the agency. Others actresses who were named in the case were Sara Ali Khan, and .

On the professional front, as has tested negative of COVID-19 and is fully recovered, Rakul has headed to Mumbai to resume the shoot of their upcoming film. The film is directed by Kaashvie Nair's and is based on a cross-border love.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

