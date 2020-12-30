PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Hyderabad airport as she heads to Mumbai after recovering from COVID 19

Rakul was clicked in her stylish and comfy casuals and was seen carrying her own food as she was heading to Mumbai.

South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning. The actress was clicked in her best stylish yet comfy casuals and was seen carrying her own food as she was heading to Mumbai. Rakul Preet Singh had quarantined herself for a week and more. She had also requested everyone who came in touch with her to get tested. Post recovering, she also penned a thank you note for her fans on social media.

Rakul, who tested negative of COVID-19 shared, "happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID 19. I'm feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS. Let's be responsible. Wear masks and take all the precautions." Before heading to Mumbai, Rakul spent time with her bestie and actress Lakshmi Manchu. The duo met each other in Hyderabad and also clicked a few photos together.

Meanwhile, check out her airport photos below:

On the work front, the Manmadhudu 2 actress has a few big South and Bollywood films in the kitty. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in their upcoming film titled, MayDay. The film is being directed by .

On the other hand, Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, also starring Kajal Aggarwal. The film is being directed by Shankar and the makers had already wrapped up 50 per cent of the shoot last year.

