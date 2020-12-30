  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Hyderabad airport as she heads to Mumbai after recovering from COVID 19

Rakul was clicked in her stylish and comfy casuals and was seen carrying her own food as she was heading to Mumbai.
16249 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh airport photos PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Hyderabad airport as she heads to Mumbai after recovering from COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning. The actress was clicked in her best stylish yet comfy casuals and was seen carrying her own food as she was heading to Mumbai. Rakul Preet Singh had quarantined herself for a week and more. She had also requested everyone who came in touch with her to get tested. Post recovering, she also penned a thank you note for her fans on social media. 

Rakul, who tested negative of COVID-19 shared, "happy to share that I have tested negative for COVID 19. I'm feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can't wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS. Let's be responsible. Wear masks and take all the precautions."  Before heading to Mumbai, Rakul spent time with her bestie and actress Lakshmi Manchu. The duo met each other in Hyderabad and also clicked a few photos together. 

Meanwhile, check out her airport photos below: 

On the work front, the Manmadhudu 2 actress has a few big South and Bollywood films in the kitty. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in their upcoming film titled, MayDay. The film is being directed by Ajay Devgn

On the other hand, Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, also starring Kajal Aggarwal. The film is being directed by Shankar and the makers had already wrapped up 50 per cent of the shoot last year. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

You may like these
Rakul Preet Singh recovers & tests negative for COVID: Can't wait to start 2021 with good health & positivity
Rakul wishes Salman Khan a 'Dabangg year' on his birthday; Kiccha Sudeep shares a heartwarming pic with him
Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID 19; Says she will rest to be back at shoot soon
Fashion Face Off: Rakul Preet Singh or Kareena Kapoor Khan; Who wore the cut out pantsuit better?
WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh's heavy weight lifting video shows what goes behind maintaining her enviable figure
Rakul Preet Singh OPENS up on how she dealt with controversies and media trials; WATCH
close