PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh steals the limelight as she makes a stunning appearance at Love Aaj Kal's screening

Rakul Preet Singh recently stole the limelight as she made a stunning entry at the screening of the Bollywood movie Love Aaj Kal. Check out the pictures of the Indian 2 actress.

If there is one actress down in the South who has been able to spread her magic in Bollywood too, it is definitely Rakul Preet Singh. The Indian 2 actress has an impeccable style sense and pulls off every outfit with great finesse. Be it western wear or be it a traditional outfit – Rakul never fails to catch our attention. The actress is currently having a good run in her career as her past few movies have fared well at the box office.

Rakul made heads turn again recently as she attended the screening of Kartik Aaryan – Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal in the city. The Manmadhudhu 2 actress looked stunning as she wore a shimmery cami top teamed up with a pair of black loose denims. She also wore a pair of black boots that further complimented her entire outfit. Rakul kept her hair loose and flashed her beaming smile at the paparazzi while getting clicked by them.

Check out the latest pictures of Rakul Preet Singh below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh is giving out major boss lady vibes in a monochrome outfit at the Lakme Fashion Week)

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is currently gearing up for yet another anticipated Tamil movie Indian 2 co – starring Kajal Aggarwal, Kamal Haasan and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. The much awaited movie has been directed by S. Shankar. She will also star opposite Sivakarthikeyan in SK 14. Rakul will be seen in an upcoming untitled Bollywood movie in which she has been roped in opposite . It has been helmed by Kaashvie Nair and is reportedly set against the backdrop of a cross border love story.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More