PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh steps out for a jog and it will surely give you fitness inspiration

The south siren Rakul Preet Singh stepped out for a jog in the city and her latest pictures will surely give you some much needed fitness inspiration. The De De Pyaar De actress was seen going for her jog in the city after the Maharashtra government announced that the citizens in Mumbai can step out for their morning exercises and for cycling. Many celebrities in the city stepped out of their homes after a long gap of time, due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Now, slowly and steadily the country is easing its lockdown norms and the people are slowly getting back to their regular lives in a phased manner. The nation is now in a phase of easing the lockdown norms. Hence, even our celebrities and actors are stepping out of their homes to go their regular exercises and jogging. On the work front, Rakul Preet was seen in films like Marjaavaan, and 's film, titled, De De Pyaar De and Aiyaary in Bollywood.

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's photos:

In south the stunner featured alongside megastar Nagarjuna in the film titled, Manmadhudu 2. The fans and followers of the gorgeous actress are eagerly waiting to see her return to the big screen in a challenging role. As per news reports, the talented actress Rakul Preet Singh will be playing a key role in the highly anticipated drama Indian 2 starring south superstar Kamal Haasan.

