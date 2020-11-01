  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh steps out for Sunday brunch with her family as cameras snap her in Mumbai

One can see in the photos, Rakul Preet Singh wearing brown jeggings that she paired with a white shirt and black boots.
Rakul Preet Singh is welcoming November in style! The stunner was spotted in Mumbai today as she stepped out post-lunch with her parents. The actress was spotted in her best casual yet stylish look as she was clicked after enjoying her Sunday brunch with family. One can see in the photos, Rakul wearing brown jeggings that she paired with a white shirt and black boots. Big sunnies and Diorangeles bag rounded up her look. Rakul immediately made her way in the car post stepping out of a restaurant in the city. 

Meanwhile, Rakul has been juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai for the shooting of her upcoming films. She was recently spotted in Mumbai post shoot with Arjun Kapoor. The actors are shooting for their upcoming film, which is based on a cross-border love story. Besides Arjun and Rakul as the main leads, the film will have Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, check out Rakul's photos below and let us know your thoughts on her Sunday brunch look. 

Check it out: 

As far as South movies are concerned, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen in the flashback scenes. 

