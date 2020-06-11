PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh takes all the safety precautions as she is all set to travel from Mumbai airport

Rakul Preet was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning a PPE Kit, a mask and a pair of gloves taking all the safety precautions as she heads to New Delhi.

As the unlock phase began on Monday, many celebrities in the city stepped out of their homes after a long gap of time, due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, south siren Rakul Preet Singh was spotted giving some much-needed fitness inspiration as she stepped out for a jog in the city. Well, of course, she had her mask on and was seen adhering to the rules of social distancing too. The Indian 2 actress was seen wearing an off-white sleeveless top teamed up with a pair of black faux leather leggings and sports shoes while stepping out.

And now, Rakul was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress was all set to travel with total safety precautions to New Delhi. Rakul had worn the PPE Kit and had covered her face with a mask and was also donning a pair of yellow gloves. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of her car and moved towards the gate of the airport with her luggage. keeping in mind all the rules and regulations, the south actress made sure to wave at the paps with all her safety gear on and maintained social distancing while walking towards the gate. Rakul has for sure set an example to all those people who have to travel through flights by taking all the safety precautions needed.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has a couple of South as well as Bollywood movies lined up. She will be seen alongside Sivakarthikeyan in the sci-fi drama titled Ayalaan. Rakul is also a part of the much-anticipated movie Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Kajal Aggarwal. She will feature in the Bollywood action drama Attack that also stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress will collaborate with for the first time in Kaashvie Nair’s Chale Chalo.

