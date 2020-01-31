PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh teams up her neon outfit with a denim jacket at the screening of Jawaani Jaaneman

Rakul Preet Singh looked super chic as she attended the screening of the Saif Ali Khan - Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Check out the pictures.

Bollywood and South actress Rakul Preet Singh never fails to impress us when it comes to her utter beauty or unique style statements. The Manmadhudu 2 actress pulls off every outfit with great panache – be it a western outfit or be it traditional wear. Rakul is currently having a good run in her career as she has been a part of numerous hit movies since last year. The best part here is that the stunning beauty has more interesting projects lined up.

Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted at the screening of the upcoming Bollywood movie Jawaani Jaaneman starring , Alaya F and in the lead roles. The De De Pyaar De actress looked gorgeous in a neon orange coloured bodycon dress which she teamed up with a blue denim jacket and a pair of white sneakers. Rakul flashed her beaming smile as usual while getting clicked by the paparazzi.

Check out the latest pictures of Rakul Preet Singh below:

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu and Kajal Aggarwal in the Tamil movie Indian 2 which has been directed by S. Shankar. She has also been roped in opposite Sivakarthikeyan in SK 14. Rakul has been cast opposite in a yet to be titled Bollywood project which has been backed by Kaashvie Nair. If media reports are to be believed, the movie is set against the backdrop of a cross border love story.

