PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh ups her style game and stuns chic outfit as she gets papped outside a restaurant

Rakul Preet Singh, who has interesting line ups in South and Bollywood, is known for her impeccable fashion sense in the industry. Meanwhile, check out her latest outing pictures that will leave you in awe of her.

The gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh is a popular name both in the South and Hindi film industry. With several blockbusters to her credit, the diva has managed to carve a niche for herself. Notably, besides her acting, the Yaariyan star is also known for her fabulous dressing sense. Needless to say, each time she steps out in the city, Rakul never fails to dish out major fashion goals. From traditional garb to a stylish dress, she slays every outfit like a pro.

Speaking of it, today Rakul was clicked by the shutterbugs outside a restaurant in Mumbai. For the outing, she has put her best foot forward and opted for a chic look. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a stylish top with blue denim shorts. She completed her look with black boots that perfectly goes with her overall outfit. The De De Pyaar De actress looked beautiful and stylish. Her hair and makeup game were on point. Rakul also happily posed for the shutterbugs and was seen giving them her candid shots. The talented actress is also seen wearing a black mask amid the pandemic.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On the work front, the 30-year-old actress was last seen with in De De Pyaar De. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film MayDay. The forthcoming film has been directed by Ajay and the movie is slated to release on April 29, 2022. She also has Attack with John Abraham in her kitty.

Apart from this, Rakul also has interesting projects in the South and one of them is Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

