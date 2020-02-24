PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh is winning hearts with her casual look as she steps out in the city

Manmadhudu 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh was seen flaunting her impeccable style in a black striped t-shirt and denim shorts.

The south siren Rakul Preet Singh was seen acing her fashion game with a casual look. The De De Pyaar De actress was seen flaunting her impeccable style in a black striped t-shirt and short denim pants. The sultry diva who featured in films like Manmadhudu 2 and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru was winning the hearts of her fans and followers with her chic outfit. The actress who will feature in the Kamal Haasan starrer, Indian 2 stepped out in the city for a Sunday lunch along with her mother. The southern beauty Rakul Preet Singh happily posed for the shutterbugs. The south actress Rakul Preet Singh also featured in Bollywood flicks like Aiyaary, Marjaavaan, and Yaariyan. The fans and film audience are now looking forward to seeing the gorgeous actress on the big screen.

As per the latest news reports, Rakul Preet Singh is expected to play a key role in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film made headlines recently when a crane came crashing down during the shoot of the film. The crane mishap reportedly killed 3 people from the film's unit and left 10 badly injured. The south flick Indian 2 will be helmed by ace director Shankar.

Check out the pictures of Rakul Preet Singh:

The film which brings back south megastar Kamal Haasan as the iconic and fierce Senapathy will also feature south actors Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth in crucial roles. The Comali actress is reportedly playing a negative character in the film. Now, all eyes are on the film, as many fans and audience members are hoping for a blockbuster hit in Indian 2.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh looks all things classy and stylish as she arrives at a party)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More