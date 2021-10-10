PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh's birthday dress with trendy high neck is a perfect Sunday brunch look: Yay or Nay?

Rakul Preet Singh turns 31 today, October 10 and the actress is being showered with birthday wishes on social media. Celebs and fans are sending heartfelt birthday wishes to the actress. Rakul also celebrated her birthday with paps and media. One can see, the Manmadhudu 2 actress is cutting the cake and is all smiles while posing for the paps.

One can see in the photos, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a chic green birthday dress with a trendy high neck and it is a perfect Sunday brunch look. She completed her look with minimal makeup and centre-parted open hair. We totally loved her birthday look!

Rakul looks happiest for obvious reasons. She is not only turning heads for the choices of her films but also on a personal level.

Meanwhile, Rakul has confirmed her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani on the occasion of her 31st birthday. Sharing a photo of her walking hand-in-hand with Jackky, Rakul wrote: "Thankyouuuu my (heart)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! (heart) here is to making more memories together (heart) @jackkybhagnani."