PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh's summer friendly airport look is all you need to beat the heat

The spring-summer season is here and it is time to revamp your wardrobe with cool and comfy outfits. One of the best things about fashion during summers is you can wear your comfy best and travel around in anything that is loose fitting and oversized pieces. Your outfits become more laidback and bright colours step in. Celebrities are setting major inspiration and trends with their summer-friendly outfits. Earlier today, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport and the actress grabbed all the attention over her easy, breezy co-ord set.

One can see in the photos, Rakul opted for a bright coloured co-ord set that fits the spring-summer mood. She completed her travel look with a white hat, sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. The stunner was all smiles for the paps as she was heading inside to catch her flight. Rakul is known for her fitness and style statement. Her fashion choices are more of comfy, chic yet stylish. Meanwhile, check out her latest airport look and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

See photos:

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal as the second lead.

She also two Bollywood films- and co-starrer Thank God and Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay. The film is being helmed by Ajay Devgn.

