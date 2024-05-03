PHOTOS: Ram Charan and Dil Raju return to Hyderabad after Game Changer’s Chennai schedule

Ram Charan was recently spotted leaving for Chennai to complete a schedule of Game Changer. However, it seems that the RRR actor wrapped it up and has now returned to Hyderabad.

Recently, Ram and film producer Dil Raju were spotted arriving at Hyderabad airport today as they returned from the film’s shoot. Both of them were donning light-colored outfits as they were walking out of the airport.

Ram Charan returns from Chennai after Game Changer shoot

With a release finally being eyed this year, Ram Charan is actively shooting for his upcoming flick Game Changer directed by Shankar. The movie has been making quite the buzz since the time it was announced and seems like fans would have to a bit more to see Ram once again on the big screen.

Moreover, as director Shankar’s much-awaited film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is also set to release in June, there are reports that Ram Charan might attend the film’s audio launch event. However, an official confirmation is still pending.

Coming to the film, Game Changer starring Ram in the lead role is expected to feature the story about an honest IAS officer who sets out to cleanse the political system in the society. Karthik Subbaraj writes the political thriller film's story with an ensemble cast of actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and many more playing key roles.

The makers had also unveiled the film’s first single called Jaragandi in the month of March which was composed by Thaman with Daler Mehendi and Sunidhi Chauhan crooning the Telugu version.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in 2022 with his film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring with Jr NTR. The actor is all geared up to feature in the Shankar directorial next with two other lineups already announced.

The actor is next set to collaborate with Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana for a village-based sports drama, tentatively titled as RC16. The film is set to feature Janhvi Kapoor in her second Telugu language film after Jr NTR’s Devara and also has Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role.

Furthermore, after the successful collaboration with director Sukumar in Rangasthalam, the actor and director are all set to join hands once again for the tentatively titled film, RC17.

