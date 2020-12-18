PHOTOS: Ram Charan and Prabhas' unmissable camaraderie turns heads at Dil Raju's birthday party

Ram Charan and Prabhas shared a candid moment and have treated us with some stunning photos from Dil Raju's birthday bash.

Tollywood actors Ram Charan and Prabhas' camaraderie grabbed everyone's attention at producer Dil Raju's birthday bash in Hyderabad. The star-studded party was attended by who's who from the film industry including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. However, these two actors, Ram Charan and Prabhas turned heads with their bonding as they posed together at the party. They shared a candid moment and have treated us with some stunning photos to talk about.

One can see in the photos, the Baahubali actor opted for a formal pant paired with a kurta while RRR star Ram Charan looked stylish in a casual look paired with a denim shirt. Rangasthalam star sported a unique style moustache, which is his look as Alluri Seetharamaraju from SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, RRR. The boys made a cool appearance and looked every bit stylish. How these photos make us want to see together on the big screen. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out Prabhas and Ram Charan's photos below:

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in their upcoming film, RRR. The makers have resumed the shoot in Hyderabad. , who will be seen opposite Charan in RRR, was recently in Hyderabad for the shooting of the film.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is shooting for Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. He has a bunch of big-budget films including Adipurush and Salaar.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

