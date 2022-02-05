PHOTOS: Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati make a stylish duo as they catch up on weekend in Mumbai
Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati, the best friends of Tollywood, caught up to spend some quality time over the weekend. The paparazzi clicked the duo at a restaurant in Bandra. the handsome hunks made heads turn with their casual yet stylish look while keeping the COBID-19 norms.
In the pics, one can see, Ram Charan in grey t-shirt and black jogger pants, whereas Rana wore a white tee with blue jeans and a jacket over it. The best friends can be seen flaunting their big smiles as cameras clicked them together.
Check out pics here:
Credits: Viral Bhayani
