PHOTOS: Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati make a stylish duo as they catch up on weekend in Mumbai

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Feb 05, 2022 07:36 PM IST  |  9.8K
   
ram charan,Rana Daggubatti,South
Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati, the best friends of Tollywood, caught up to spend some quality time over the weekend. The paparazzi clicked the duo at a restaurant in Bandra. the handsome hunks made heads turn with their casual yet stylish look while keeping the COBID-19 norms.

In the pics, one can see, Ram Charan in grey t-shirt and black jogger pants, whereas Rana wore a white tee with blue jeans and a jacket over it. The best friends can be seen flaunting their big smiles as cameras clicked them together. 

Check out pics here:

ram_charan_rana_daggubati_spotted.jpg
ram_charan_rana_in_mumbai.jpg
