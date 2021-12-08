PHOTOS: Ram Charan and Upasana make for a royal couple at Anushpala Kamineni's wedding

Upasana Kamineni's baby sister Anushpala tied the knot to her fiancé, Armaan Ebrahim, today in presence of her close friends and family members. The photos from the pre-wedding functions of Anushpala and Armaan have managed to steal attention. Celebrity couple Ram Charan and Upasana looked every bit gorgeous in the photos from the family wedding.

For the wedding, Ram Charan opted for an elegant sherwani team with pants while Upasana picked a heavily embellished sharara set. Sharing a few photos from her sister's wedding, Upasana wrote, "Truly a very very special day in my life. Sooo much gratitude. Thank you for ur warm wishes & blessings for my darling sister. I’m overwhelmed with your love."

Upasana has been sharing glimpses from the wedding on Instagram.

Take a look:

Anushpala Kamineni, the daughter of Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni, is the Vice President of the Apollo Group.

Armaan Ebrahim is the son of the ex-Indian F3 champion Akbar Ebrahim and is a car racer from Chennai.