PHOTOS: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi make stylish return to Hyderabad after Sankranti celebrations in Bengaluru

The Sankranti celebrations of the Allu-Konidela family has created quite the buzz on social media. The family decided to head to an undisclosed location in Bengaluru, where they celebrated the festival with music, extravagant food, and more.

Several members of the family, including Upasana Konidela and Allu Sneha Reddy turned to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into the celebrations. Earlier today, Allu Arjun was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he returned to the city after the Sankranti celebrations. In the latest update, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and other prominent members of the family were seen getting back.

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi exude swag as they return to Hyderabad

Ram Charan was seen getting back to Hyderabad with his wife Upasana Konidela, his daughter Klin Kaara, as well as their pet dog Rhyme. The RRR actor was seen in an all-black outfit, including a black t-shirt and black pants, which he paired with a black puffy jacket. The actor was also seen donning a cap and a pair of shades. As for Upasana, she was seen in an off-white top paired with a pair of black denims. She was also seen cradling their daughter Klin Kaara, protecting her from the media present at the location.

Moments after Ram Charan landed, the actor’s father, Megastar Chiranjeevi along with his wife Surekha were seen coming out as well. The veteran actor was seen sporting a black shirt which he paired with a pair of denims. Similar to his son, he was also seen donning a cap, as well as a pair of shades. As for Surekha, she was seen in an elegant green saree.

More about the Allu-Konidela Sankranti celebrations

The Sankranti celebrations saw most prominent members of the Mega family, from Allu Aravind to Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun to Ram Charan taking time off their busy schedules to gather for the joyous occasion.

Apart from them, the celebration also had the newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, as well as Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, and many more in attendance. However, Chiranjeevi’s brother and actor Pawan Kalyan was not seen in the pictures.

Upasana Konidela also took to her Instagram to share the extravagant menu for the day which ranged from idlis to dosas to chai, samosas, biryani, and even jalebi. The family also donned color co-ordinated outfits. While the men were seen in light kurtas, the women opted for red outfits.

