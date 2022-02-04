PHOTOS: Ram Charan flaunts his dimpled smile as he gets papped in Mumbai
Ram Charan was spotted in Mumbai as he stepped out to a store. The actor was clicked by paparazzi as he was heading out of a store in Bandra. The actor graciously smiled and posed for the cameras, looking all smart and perfect in athletic wear.
Ram Charan looks handsome in his athletic outfit. For his day out in Mumbai, the actor opted for a all black tracksuit, a jacket and shorts with a matching hat and shoes. The RRR flaunted his bright smile to the cameras and we can't help but notice his cute dimples too.
Ram Charan definitely showed how to ace athletic wear outside the gym too and we took notes. Check out his pics here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is waiting for the release of his magnum opus RRR with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli. The film, which got postponed, will now release on March 29, 2022.
