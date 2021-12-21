PHOTOS: Ram Charan gets his new pup Rhyme for RRR promotions in Mumbai; Poses with Jr NTR, Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR attended a promotional event of their much talked about venture, RRR in Mumbai. The team of this magnum opus donned a cool-yet-casual attire for the event. Jr NTR chose a black jacket with blue jeans and film’s director SS Rajamouli was seen in a simple cotton shirt. Oozing a cool vibe, Ram Charan wore a white sweatshirt. Ram Charan even brought his new puppy Rhyme along. The team will be doing multiple rounds of promotions in Mumbai. RRR promotions are going on in full swing as the film gears up for release on 7 January 2022.

Check out the pictures below:

Jr NTR will play Komaram Bheem, protector of the Gond tribe and Ram Charan will play a cop named Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen as Sita. She will essay a simple yet strong-minded woman.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran in crucial parts. M M Keeravani has provided the music for this film, while cinematography has been taken care of by K K Senthil Kumar.

