PHOTOS: Ram Charan has the cutest travel buddy; gets clicked at Hyderabad airport as he heads out
Ram Charan along with his dog Rhyme was spotted at the Hyderabad airport sporting an all-black ensemble. Have a closer look as photos of the actor surface!
Ram Charan has proven himself to be one of Telugu cinema's most versatile leading men. Currently, he is filming for Game Changer, a big-budget production that pairs his talent with director S. Shankar's ambitious vision. For the unversed, Shankar makes his Telugu debut with this project.
Earlier today, the RRR actor was seen at the Hyderabad airport, jetting off to an undisclosed location. He was spotted in a stylish black outfit, consisting of a black shirt, black pants, and white and orange sneakers. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses. Accompanying him to the airport was his beloved Rhyme, whom he carried in his hand as he exited the car and headed towards the airport gate.
Yesterday, at the Hyderabad airport, Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, was seen leaving with their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The Govindudu Andari Vaadele actor's wife was dressed in an olive green dress with a black belt. She was seen covering the face of their little princess, Klin Kaara Konidela, as they headed towards the airport.
Check photos of Ram Charan with Rhyme from the airport below
More about Ram Charan’s Game Changer movie
Game Changer is touted to be an action drama film with a backdrop of contemporary politics. According to reports, Ram Charan will play the role of an IAS officer. The film also features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Anjali, and more in prominent roles. S. Shankar directed the film, while Karthik Subbaraj wrote the script.
Dil Raju produces the film under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, with music composed by Thaman S. S. Thirunavukkarasu handles cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed serves as the editor.
Upcoming projects for Ram Charan and S. Shankar
S. Shankar is currently finalizing Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh. After Game Changer, Ram Charan will collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana on a film tentatively titled RC16. Mythri Movie Makers, in conjunction with Sukumar Writings and Vriddhi Cinemas, will bankroll the film.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 7 to witness shocking elimination before the finale? Find out
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in March; RK off to LA soon for THIS REASON
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Saloni Batra recalls being heartbroken on playing Ranbir Kapoor’s sister; opines on his character
entertainment
Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on dealing with failure of films: ‘You can’t control box office’