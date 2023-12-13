PHOTOS: Ram Charan has the cutest travel buddy; gets clicked at Hyderabad airport as he heads out

Ram Charan has proven himself to be one of Telugu cinema's most versatile leading men. Currently, he is filming for Game Changer, a big-budget production that pairs his talent with director S. Shankar's ambitious vision. For the unversed, Shankar makes his Telugu debut with this project.

Earlier today, the RRR actor was seen at the Hyderabad airport, jetting off to an undisclosed location. He was spotted in a stylish black outfit, consisting of a black shirt, black pants, and white and orange sneakers. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses. Accompanying him to the airport was his beloved Rhyme, whom he carried in his hand as he exited the car and headed towards the airport gate.

Yesterday, at the Hyderabad airport, Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, was seen leaving with their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The Govindudu Andari Vaadele actor's wife was dressed in an olive green dress with a black belt. She was seen covering the face of their little princess, Klin Kaara Konidela, as they headed towards the airport.

Check photos of Ram Charan with Rhyme from the airport below

More about Ram Charan’s Game Changer movie

Game Changer is touted to be an action drama film with a backdrop of contemporary politics. According to reports, Ram Charan will play the role of an IAS officer. The film also features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Anjali, and more in prominent roles. S. Shankar directed the film, while Karthik Subbaraj wrote the script.

Dil Raju produces the film under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, with music composed by Thaman S. S. Thirunavukkarasu handles cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed serves as the editor.

Upcoming projects for Ram Charan and S. Shankar

S. Shankar is currently finalizing Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh. After Game Changer, Ram Charan will collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana on a film tentatively titled RC16. Mythri Movie Makers, in conjunction with Sukumar Writings and Vriddhi Cinemas, will bankroll the film.

