Photos: Ram Charan leaves in his swanky car post gym session

One can see in the photos, Ram Charan looks stylish and fresh as always after a rigorous workout session.

After months, Tollywood actor Ram Charan is back to gym and is leaving no stone unturned to get into shape. The Rangasthalam actor is set to resume shooting of his upcoming film in a few days. Charan was spotted yet again outside his gym in Hyderabad as he was making his way inside his swanky blue car. One can see in the photos, the Telugu star looks stylish and fresh as always after a rigorous workout session. Dressed in a casual blue tee and black shorts, Ram Charan paired it with a hoodie, cap and shoes. Ram Charan took all the precautions as he wore mask and hand gloves.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are all set to join RRR team in Hyderabad for the shooting of the film. The makers of SS Rajamouli directorial recently resumed the shoot while the lead actors are set to join the team in the coming days. After 7 months, the team is back in action and fans can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. Meanwhile, the makers of RRR will be releasing a new teaser of the film featuring Jr NTR. Tweeting about the same, Charan wrote, "Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR! My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct."

Meanwhile, check out Ram Charan's gym photos:

Lovely to be back on the sets of #RRR! My dear brother @tarak9999, something that was long overdue is getting ready and as promised I am gonna give you the best, this 22nd Oct. https://t.co/yQ2mP1vA4W@ssrajamouli #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22 #WeRRRBack — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 6, 2020

RRR also stars and , while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The Pan-India film is scheduled to release next year in January and the story is based on freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×