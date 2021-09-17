PHOTOS: Ram Charan looks charming as ever in a formal look as he attends an event in Hyderabad

Ram Charan attended an event today, on September 17 in Hyderabad and he was seen in his best stylish looks. One can see, Ram Charan is looking as charming as ever in a formal outfit and is wearing sunglasses. His stylish looks and infectious smile can make anyone go weak in the knees.

As we all know, Ram Charan enjoys an enviable fan base for his good looks and powerful on-screen persona and these photos speak volumes about the same. He has earned the right title of being 'Mega Power Star -a combination of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. The Rangasthalam actor is yet again winning hearts with his dashing personality. Meanwhile, check out these photos below:

On the work front, Ram Charan has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya and Shankar directorial #RC15. He has become the most sought after star for movies and brands. Fans too seem riveted to see him often both on big and small screens.

Meanwhile, the actor has shared a glimpse of his quirky yet stylish look from the upcoming project. Sharing about it on Instagram, Charan wrote, "All set to bring a world of entertainment to your screens Something exciting coming soon!"

Also Read: 7 most bizarre things fans did to show love for their favourite stars