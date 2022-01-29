PHOTOS: Ram Charan looks smart in comfy attire as he gets papped in Mumbai

Ram Charan was spotted in Mumbai, looking all smart and perfect in comfy attire. The actor smiled and waved at the paps as they clicked him. Charan was accompanied by his sister Sreeja and pet dog Rhyme. In the pic, he can be seen in a beige t-shirt with a matching jacket over it and blue jeans.These pics of the actor has taken internet by storm.

It is not exactly known why Ram Charan is in Mumbai along with his sister but lately Sreeja is all over the news for her separations rumours with her husband Kalyaan Dhev. After Sreeja dropped his last name from her Instagram username and unfollowed him, rumours sparked that she is planning to separate from Kalyaan Dhev. However, neither, Sreeja nor any mega family members reacted to the rumours as of now.

Check out pics here:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of his pan Indian film RRR along with Jr NTR. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the actors will be seen playing the roles of Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morrison, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in lead roles. RRR, which was scheduled to release worldwide on January 7, got postponed due to COVID-19. Now the makers locked two dates March 18th or April 28th, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country, RRR will release accordingly.