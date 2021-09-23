PHOTOS: Ram Charan looks stylish in yellow kurta & moustache look as he unveils Anubhavinchu Raja teaser

Ram Charan has launched the teaser of the upcoming Telugu film, Anubhavinchu Raja. One can see, Ram Charan is sporting a yellow kurta and flaunting his moustache look as he poses with Raj Tarun and team. The actor has caught everyone's attention with his stylish look, which will be seen sporting in Chiranjeevi's Acharya.

Young and talented hero Raj Tarun plays the lead role for a film with director Sreenu Gavireddy. It is said to be an out and out entertainer produced by Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd, in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (SVCLLP). One can see in the teaser, Raj Tarun is introduced in style as a gambler who leads a life on his own terms. He is seen betting, gambling, playing cards and dancing in record dances.

Gopi Sundar's background score is the other major highlight with the Anubhavinchu Raja track as the BGM adds much-needed attention. Bhaskarabhatla is the lyricist and Chota K Prasad is the editor.

Check out the trailer below:

Kashish Khan plays the female lead role opposite Raj Tarun in Anubhavinchu Raja. Currently the film is in the post-production stage and is gearing up for its theatrical release.

