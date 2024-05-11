PHOTOS: Ram Charan, mom Surekha, and uncle Allu Aravind gets papped; greets fans from car's sunroof

Ram Charan and his mother, Surekha Konidela, are all set to arrive in Pithapuram on May 11, as they were spotted leaving from Hyderabad airport. Accompanying them was the Telugu film industry's leading producer and Ram’s uncle, Allu Aravind.

According to reports, Ram and his family are expected to make a special visit to Sri Kukkuteswara Temple in Pithapuram. The actor was spotted wearing a green-checked shirt with grey pants, accompanied by a pair of dark shades and a mask. As soon as the actor arrived at Rajahmundry airport, he was surrounded by fans and even greeted them from his car's sunroof.

Although Ram Charan and his family are expected to make a temple visit in Pithapuram, it would be interesting to know that his uncle and actor Pawan Kalyan is contesting in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh. The Jana Sena party chief is serving as a candidate from the same constituency and this visit by the Konidela family is sure to make some heads turn.

Moreover, many well-known celebrities from Telugu cinema have already expressed their support for the actor-turned-politician, including his brother Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Nani, and many more. With the elections scheduled to take place on May 13th, 2024, it would be interesting to see how the campaigning plays off.

Ram Charan’s Workfront

Ram Charan is all set to arrive in theaters this year with his much-anticipated film, Game Changer. The movie, directed by Shankar, is based on a story developed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, which tells the tale of an honest IAS officer. With Ram playing a strong character, actors Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and many more are set to play key roles in the film.

Although an official release date has yet to be announced, the makers are supposedly eyeing a release in the latter half of 2024. Moreover, Ram is also set to play the lead in his next film with Buchi Babu Sana. The tentatively titled film RC16 is said to be a village-based sports drama with Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar playing pivotal roles. Furthermore, the actor is also set to join hands with director Sukumar once again after their hit flick, Rangasthalam.

