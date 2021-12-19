PHOTOS: Ram Charan opts for neutrals as he gets papped in the city ahead of RRR’s release

The release of the most-awaited period action drama RRR starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Now, just weeks ahead of the film’s release, South heartthrob Ram Charan was spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. The star was papped at the Bandra area of the locality.

Ram Charan kept it casual in neutral shades as he made his latest public appearance. The actor topped his grey t-shirt with a black winter zipper. Black cargos, matching sports shoes and a cap completed his entire look. Following the COVID-19 protocols, Ram also wore a white mask to cover his face. However, upon the request of shutterbugs, the actor took it off for a brief moment to pose for the cameras.

Take a look at his photos below:

Speaking of RRR, a grand launch event of the movie in Mumbai has been organised by the makers. Reportedly, superstar Salman Khan will make a special guest appearance during the movie launch. In addition to this, even director Karan Johar will reportedly host ‘Filte-rrr Coffee with Karan' chat session during the launch. Speaking of the film, RRR is bankrolled by Danayya and is gearing up to hit the silver screens on January 7, 2021. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century.

