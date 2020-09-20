PHOTOS: Ram Charan sports a casual look as he steps out in the city after months amid COVID 19 pandemic

Ram Charan is back to the gym and is leaving no stone unturned to stay fit and healthy. Check out his latest photos.

RRR star Ram Charan was spotted almost after 6 months in the city as he stepped out amid COVID 19 pandemic. One can see in the photos, the actor was clicked in his casual look with a grey hoodie as he was making his way to the gym. Charan is grabbing all the attention over his new fully grown beard look and a bit long tresses. The actor is clearly loving his lockdown look and is keeping everything casual until things are back to normal. Meanwhile, he is back to the gym and is leaving no stone unturned to stay fit and healthy. Recently, Ram Charan's wife Upasana had shared a picture of the actor as he headed back to the gym.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Mr.C is back in the gym. How about u?” (sic). In the picture, the Rangasthalam star was seen smiling behind a bandana wrapped up around is mouth as a mask. Ram Charan is happy to be back to the gym amid pandemic scare in the country. Many other celebs like Raashi Khanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Niharika among others were spotted back at the gyms. After almost months, the celebs are heading to gym to get back in shape. Check out Ram Charan's photos below.



On the work front, Ram Charan will soon resume shooting for SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor will be sharing the screenspace with Jr NTR for the first time in the upcoming magnum opus and this is one of the highlights. RRR also stars and Ajya Devgn in important roles.



