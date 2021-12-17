PHOTOS: Ram Charan sports an uber-cool look as he arrives in Mumbai for the mega event of RRR

Ram Charan, along with director SS Rajamouli has arrived in Mumbai for the mega event of RRR. As soon as he arrived at the airport, the actor posed for the paps and carefully helped Rajamouli to get into his car. One can see, the Rangasthalam actor is sporting an uber-cool look teamed with a leather jacket and accessorised with sunglasses.

The mega promotional event will take place in Mumbai. Apparently, RRR team has spent a whopping amount of Rs 9 crore for the same. Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn along with Ram Charan are said to have an enormous never seen before entries at the event. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be seen at RRR promotions as the special guest.

