PHOTOS: Ram Charan sports an uber-cool look as he arrives in Mumbai for the mega event of RRR
Ram Charan, along with director SS Rajamouli has arrived in Mumbai for the mega event of RRR. As soon as he arrived at the airport, the actor posed for the paps and carefully helped Rajamouli to get into his car. One can see, the Rangasthalam actor is sporting an uber-cool look teamed with a leather jacket and accessorised with sunglasses.
The mega promotional event will take place in Mumbai. Apparently, RRR team has spent a whopping amount of Rs 9 crore for the same. Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn along with Ram Charan are said to have an enormous never seen before entries at the event. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be seen at RRR promotions as the special guest.
Directed by S.S Rajamouli, RRR has a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.
Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.
The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments and is releasing on 7th January 2022.