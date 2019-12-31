PHOTOS: Ram Charan spotted at the airport as he heads to Goa for New Year celebration

Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, December 31st, as he was heading to Goa. The actor was papped in his comfy yet cool look at the airport.

Tollywood star Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, December 31st, as he was heading to Goa. The actor was papped in his best yet cool look at the airport. Charan is set to welcome 2020 in Goa in style and we just can't wait for the pictures from his New Year's celebration. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR. The Telugu star will be seen alongside Jr NTR in the film. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be reprising the younger versions of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem the revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is also in Goa for New Year celebration while Samantha is expected to join him soon. The celebrities have geared up for their grand New Year celebration. Allu Arjun is currently in Bangkok with his wife Sneha and other close friends to welcome 2020. Meanwhile, check out Ram Charan's airport photos below.

Also Read: RRR: Makers share fan made posters featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan; Check it out

Coming back to Ram Charan's RRR, recently, during a media interaction, the filmmaker was asked about RRR's release date. Rajamouli dodged the question saying, "Please don't ask me about RRR's release date."

Set in 1920s pre-independent India, RRR also stars Bollywood actors and in supporting roles. The makers recently roped in international fame Olivia Morris.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More