PHOTOS: Ram Charan spotted enjoying his morning tea on the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya

A few photos of RRR star Ram Charan enjoying his morning tea with director Koratala Siva on the sets of Acharya in Hyderabad have surfaced on social media.

Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, which is being directed by Koratala Siva, has been the talk of the town since its inception. The film hit the headlines for a lot of reasons. From Chiranjeevi's first look to Kajal Aggarwal replacing Trisha Krishnan in the film, Acharya has managed to grab eyeballs. The upcoming commercial drama is being backed by Ram Charan's home production house, Konidela Production Company. While there were speculations in the past about actor's cameo on the film, Ram Charan was recently spotted on the sets of Acharya.

A few photos of RRR star enjoying morning tea with director Koratala Siva on the sets of Acharya in Hyderabad have surfaced on social media. The actor was seen having a candid conversation with the director on the sets. Ram Charan had earlier produced Chiranjeevi’s 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Meanwhile, only time will tell if Ram Charan is a part of Acharya. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal recently wrapped up a schedule of Acharya in Hyderabad and has returned home to Mumbai.

Check out photos:

Meanwhile, Telugu remake of 'Lucifer' starring Chiranjeevi will start rolling from February 2021. The upcoming project will be jointly produced by NV Prasad and Konidela Productions and directed by Mohan Raja.

