PHOTOS: Ram Charan spotted in uber cool look after wrapping up RC15 first shoot schedule in Mumbai

Ram Charan spotted mumbai pics
Ram Charan was spotted by the shutterbugs in Juhu, Mumbai. The actor was clicked while he sitting in the car. The actor looks sharp in his uber-cool attire in a white t-shirt, paired up with a blue shirt and black sunglasses. The actor's neatly placed hair and mustache looks perfect. One can also see him taking pics with fans.

Many fans thronged around his car to take selfies and he graciously agreed to with a smile. He can also be seen clicking a selfie with a police officer. 

According to reports, Ram Charan was in the city for the first shooting schedule of his upcoming film with director Shankar #RC15, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. the film was launched in a grand way in presence of big celebrities including Ranveer Singh in September. 

Take a look at pics here:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be sharing screen space with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the much anticipated pan Indian film RRR. yesterday, the glimpse video was released and looked every bit intriguing. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli and RRR will hit the screens worldwide on 7th January 2022. 

Ram Charan also has Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, which will release in February and an untitled film with Jersey director Gautam.

