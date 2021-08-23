PHOTOS: Ram Pothineni keeps it stylish in semi formal look as he gets papped on the sets

One of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry, Ram Pothineni was spotted today in his best stylish look on the sets of his ad shoot in Hyderabad. One can see in the photos, Ram is sporting a semi-formal look and is looking dashing as ever. He waved to the paps while heading for the shoot.

Ram Pothineni has always managed to win hearts with his charming personality. Be it sporting casuals or stepping out for movie promotions, Ram Pothineni has always managed to turn heads with his style statement. He's got the style and his latest photos are proof. From his hairstyle to heavy beard look, the iSmart Shankar actor sure knows how to step out in style.

Check RaPo's latest photos below:

Meanwhile, Ram Pothineni has wrapped up the first schedule of his next film with director Lingusamy. The energetic actor is a bilingual drama and is being made in Telugu and Tamil. Uppena actress Krithi Shetty plays the female lead role in the untitled film, currently referred as RAPO19. The upcoming project is being bankrolled under the banner of Srinivasa Chitturi production whereas it has the music by Sensational music composer Devi Sri Prasad.