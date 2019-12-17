PHOTOS: Ram Pothineni looks dapper as he gets clicked at Hyderabad airport

The dashing star Ram Pothineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport this morning and he looked dashing as ever. Ram was clicked in his best casual look and was all smiles as he was making his way towards the airport.

Ram Pothineni is one of the most dapper looking actors in the South Indian film industry. The Telugu star is currently on cloud nine and is doing great professionally after the mega-hit of his mass masala entertainer iSmart Shankar. The dashing star was spotted at Hyderabad airport this morning and he looked dashing as ever. Ram was clicked in his best casual look and was all smiles as he was making his way towards the airport. On the professional front, Ram Pothineni is doing great and the same reflects in his killer smile.

After iSmart Shankar, Ram Pothineni will be seen next in the upcoming film RED. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of the film and it will reportedly star Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma, in the female lead roles. The first look of RED featuring Ram was released in October. Sharing the look on Twitter, Ram wrote, "This one is going to be...So-Bloody-Different!." The film reunites Ram with director Kishore Tirumala after ‘Nenu Sailaja’ and ‘Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi’. Meanwhile, check out Ram Pothineni's airport look below.

According to reports, Ram Pothineni might be seen in a cameo in Telugu film ‘Romantic’, which has Akash Puri in the lead role. Apparently, the makers requested Ram and he immediately agreed to do it. This is for the first time ever he will be playing a cameo in any film. The upcoming film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

