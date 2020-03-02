PHOTOS: Ramya Krishnan is making heads turn in a chic black striped dress and denim jacket at the airport

The actress made a stylish appearance at the airport and the fans are very impressed with the diva's fashion statement.

The south actress Ramya Krishnan was clicked at the airport looking like a diva in a chic black striped dress and denim jacket. The actress made a stylish appearance at the airport and the fans are very impressed with the diva's fashion statement. The southern beauty will be featuring in an upcoming film, with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead. The south flick is expected to be shot in two languages, namely Hindi and Telugu. The film is helmed by iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh.

The Hindi version of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer will be presented by 's banner Dharma Productions. The leading actors of the film titled Fighter were spotted shooting in the city some time back. The pictures from the sets of the Puri Jagannadh starrer surfaced on social media and set off a frenzy among the fans and followers of the two stars. The fans are very impressed with the stylish look of the leading pair of the southern drama, Fighter.

The film is one of the most highly anticipated films in the south film industry. The producers are reportedly hoping to make Fighter a pan India film so that more fans could enjoy the film. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to see the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer on the big screen. The film is expected to be a mass entertainer all the way.

