PHOTOS: Ramya Krishnan spotted in her best stylish look at the airport

Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan known for her portrayal of Sivagami Devi in the magnum opus was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, February 16, 2020. Ramya, who is busy with the shooting of her upcoming films, was clicked in her best stylish look at the airport. The actress picked a floral print shirt with denim and a sling bag as her comfy travel look. Ramya Krishnan looked pretty as always, however, she looked in no mood to pose for the paparazzi. Check out her photos below. Meanwhile, Ramya has a couple of highly anticipated projects in her kitty and one being Varun Tej’s upcoming boxing drama.

Reportedly, she will be playing the role of a mother in one of her upcoming films, however, there is no clarity on the same yet. Ramya Krishnan, who is basking in the success of her recent web-series Queen, might be seen in Andhadhun's Tamil remake. However, there is no official word regarding the same. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Ramya Krishnan might step into the role of from the original Hindi film.

Ramya Krishnan recently hit the headlines after her photoshoot for a limited-edition calendar for Suhasini Mani Ratnam’s organization, NAAM. She modelled for the recreation of Ravi Varma painting.

Actors Khushbu, Nadhiya, Shobana, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samantha, Shruti Haasan were among the 12 actors who took part in the calendar shoot.

Dearest @meramyakrishnan will seriously disown you as my friend if you look this super gorgeous.. pic.twitter.com/LvMZd1sAWh — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 4, 2020

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

