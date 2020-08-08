PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj look regal & majestic as they get hitched in an elaborate ceremony

The couple looks vibrant and they can be seen surrounded by their family are they get hitched in the elegant wedding affair.

Well, the big day is finally here for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The couple who got engaged in an elegant ceremony on May 20, 2020, tied the knot tonight in a beautiful outdoor wedding. In the photos, Miheeka was seen in a beautiful Anamika Khanna number, while Rana was seen in a beige Kurta and dothi. The cream and gold coloured lehenga with a coral head veil looked perfect on Miheeka, as the completed the overall outfit with chunky pieces of wedding jewellery.

In the photos, the coupe was seen surrounded by their relatives as they got hitched. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also seen spotted at the wedding. While Samantha was seen in a bottle green saree, Chay was seen in a simple white kurta. It is expected that more photos from the wedding will be published online by the celebrities present at the venue. The lockdown wedding is now the talk of Tollywood town as Rana is one of the most celebrated actors of the South.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's bride Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding lehenga took 10,000 man hours to design REVEALS Anamika Khanna

Check out the photos here:

Talking about the wedding, Rana’s father told in an interview that they have invited only 30 guests to take part in the wedding and they will follow social distancing. The wedding is happening at Rama Naidu Studio. The couple had an elegant Haldi ceremony a couple of days back and they had a Mehandi ceremony on the same day. Photos and videos of the ceremonies were shared widely by their fans on social media.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×