PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj slay their airport looks as they get papped in Mumbai

Tollywood couple, Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj were spotted at Mumbai airport today. The Baahubali actor was papped in his casual yet cool look while Miheeka Bajaj looked stunning in white denim paired with a green top and kolhapuri chappals. The couple was spotted as they were exiting Mumbai airport. Looks like Rana is in Mumbai for a meeting and Miheeka decided to accompany him. Rana and Miheeka Bajaj are one of the adorable couples in the industry and the duo prefers to stay away from the media glare.

After returning from a short vacation with his wife Miheeka, Rana is back to work and is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi is titled in Hindi, while in Tamil it is Kaadan and Aranya in Telugu. Besides this, Rana has a couple of projects that he is looking forward to kickstart soon. Meanwhile, check out Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's airport photos below.

Take a look:

Talking about Rana Daggubati's upcoming film Viraata Parvam, co-starring Sai Pallavi, the film is Venu Udugula and is currently in the post-production stage. While Rana Daggubati plays a Naxalite in the film, reportedly, Sai Pallavi's role is inspired by real-life singer-activist Belli Lalitha. However, the makers have yet not confirmed about their role in the film.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

