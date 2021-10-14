PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati & his wife Miheeka Bajaj twin in blue as they get spotted at the airport

An adorable couple of Tollywood, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj were spotted yesterday night at the Mumbai airport. Well, although it is not known where they are heading, the couple looked absolutely stunning in twinning outfits. Rana and Miheeka can be seen twinning in blue. The Baahubali actor was papped in his casual yet cool look while Miheeka Bajaj looked stunning in distressed denim jeans paired with a blue shirt and white flats. They both were seen wearing face masks, adapting to the new normal.

Ever since they got married in a regal wedding, all eyes are on the beautiful couple as they have been sharing some photos with each other from time. Rana and Miheeka Bajaj are one of the adorable couples in the industry and the duo prefers to stay away from the media glare.

Check out the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen space with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film titled Bheemla Nayak. This film is the official Telugu remake of Mollywood's film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is slated to release next year for Sankranthi 2022.

He also has in his kitty Virata Parvam. The film has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady, while Nandita Das and Priyamani will be seen playing key roles. The shooting of the film is wrapped up but the makers are yet to announce a new release date after it was postponed multiple times due to Coronavirus.