PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati keeps it cool and casual as he gets spotted at the airport early morning

The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Rana was clicked in his casual and comfy look. The Telugu star can be seen wearing blue chino pants, a greenish tee and a white jacket above it. The actor topped the overall look with sneakers and a hat, which goes perfectly with his casual look.

The dashing star was seen rushing as paps clicked him at the airport, early morning at 4: 30 AM on Monday. However, it is not why Rana has landed in Mumbai, for work or personal commitments. Take a look at the photos:

Recently, Rana Daggubati was all over the news as he was summoned in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a four-year-old drug case. Other than Rana, 10 Tollywood celebs 10 people including Puri Jagannadh, Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Tarun, Ravi Teja, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan Cinematographer Shyam K. Naidu, Subbaraju, Tanish, Nandu, and Ravi Teja's driver are the names in the drug case.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has a bunch of movies lined up in the pipeline. He is awaiting the release of Virata Parvam alongside Sai Pallavi, which was postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. The actor is currently filming for the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020) alongside Pawan Kalyan titled Bheemla Nayak, which is directed by Sagar Chandra.