PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj & Samantha Akkineni steal adorable moments amidst wedding festivities

The pre-wedding festivities have already begun as Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot with each other. Meanwhile, check out some of the candid pictures from the celebrations.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: August 7, 2020 11:19 pm
The adorable couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot on 8th August much to the excitement of the fans. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and glimpses of which have been shared on social media too. The Haldi, Mehendi, and Bhaat ceremonies have already been held at Miheeka’s residence and all eyes are on the grand wedding that is happening on Saturday. Most of the pre-wedding celebrations have been held at Miheeka’s residence.

We have now chanced upon a few candid pictures from the pre-wedding festivities that make for a delightful glimpse. In one of the pictures, Rana Daggubati looks lovingly at his ladylove Miheeka as she sits beside him with Mehendi clad hands. She is a sight to behold in a magenta-coloured traditional outfit while Rana, on the other hand, looks dapper in a white kurta and matching pants. We have come across another picture in which the actor and Samantha Akkineni’s candid moments are caught on the camera.

Check out a few pictures from the celebrations below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ranadaggubati miheeka : reelsandframes #KRGroom #BAJaoeD #MiheekaRana #KRMen #NeutralHeaven #ToneonTone

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (kunalrawalofficial) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ranadaggubati  reelsandframes #KRGroom #BAJaoeD #MiheekaRana #KRMen #NeutralHeaven #ToneonTone

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (kunalrawalofficial) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#KRGroom #BAJaoeD #MiheekaRana #KRMen #NeutralHeaven #ToneonTone

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (kunalrawalofficial) on

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi ceremony happened on August 5 that was immediately followed by the Mehendi ceremony. The couple’s Roka ceremony was held back on May 31, 2020. As for the wedding, not more than 30 guests will be present at the occasion as has been revealed by the Baahubali star’s father Suresh Babu while keeping in mind the current situation owing to the  Coronavirus pandemic.  

Also Read: Rana Daggubati’s wife to be Miheeka Bajaj looks resplendent in her magenta outfit during mehendi ceremony

Credits :Reels and Frames

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Wow!! How come they are having such a lavish wedding during pandemic time? Totally corrupted Indian rules and regulations.

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Shes prettier than Trisha no doubt but ... I pity Trisha . shes left alone in this cacophoney .

