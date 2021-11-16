PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati posts his 'No sleep November' face and manages to look uber cool

Rana Daggubati is already making the headlines for his upcoming film Bheemla Nayak, co-starring Pawan Kalyan. While busy shooting for his much-anticipated film, Rana has posted his 'No sleep November' face and he still manages to pull off those uber-cool poses in the photos.

One can see, the actor has clearly aced in clicking swag-filled poses and has drawn our attention for his stylish avatar. Rana Daggubati is unleashing his inner swag and we are all hearts. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is making the right noise ever since its announcement. The anticipation around the film's release is insane.

Check out Rana's latest photos below:

Directed by Sagar K. Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is slated for a grand release on January 12, 2022. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The original version starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati has joined hands with Milind Rau for an upcoming Pan-India project. . The yet-to-be-titled project is said to be a supernatural thriller.