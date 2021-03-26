PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati’s Yaari No 1 graced by Rakul Preet Singh, Nagarjuna, Lakshmi Manchu, Nithiin and others

Apart from hosting the show, Rana Daggubati is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film titled Virata Parvam.

Rana Daggubati is back as the host for the third season of the reality show Yaari No 1. The first episode of the new season premiered on Aha on March 14. While the first episode featured the Jathi Ratnalu team, the second episode had the team of the Tollywood film Gaali Sampath. Meanwhile, photos from the sets of the show’s next episodes are here as the makers are on a roll of shooting the next episodes.

The photos show the Baahubali actor interacting with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Saiyami Kher for the promotions of their upcoming film Wild Dog, Nithiin and director Venki Atluri for the promotions of their upcoming film Rang De, popular Tollywood BFFs Lakshmi Manchu and Rakul Preet Singh and Tharun Bhascker and Vishwak Sen for the promotions of the upcoming Tollywood remake of Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. Well, it looks like the fans are in for a big treat from the show’s makers.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Anushka Shetty thanks Baahubali co star & 'bro' Rana Daggubati for sending Aranya special goodies; Take a look

Meanwhile, other than hosting Yaari No 1, Rana Daggubati is currently waiting for the release of his next film titled Virata Parvam with Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. About his collaboration with the Power Star, it was announced a couple of months that Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen space with Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming yet to be titled flick. It is widely anticipated that this film will be the official Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×