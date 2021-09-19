PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati steals the show with his style in a three piece suit as he graces SIIMA awards

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati looked his stylish best in a three-piece black suit. One can see, Rana is looking dapper as ever and has managed to turn enough heads with his another experimental look in Unit by Rajat Suri.

Rana is known for his simple yet classic style statement and he has treated us with a suave look that we cannot stop talking about. Be it at the movie promotions or at the airport, Daggubati sure knows how to step out in style. What do you think about his latest look from the red carpet event, held today, September 19 in Hyderabad.

See photos below:

Also seen arriving at the event were megastar Chiranjeevi, Sudheer Babu, Armaan Malik, GV Prakash, Pearle Maaney among others.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is busy shooting for his upcoming film, co-starring Pawan Kalyan. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Saagar K Chandra directorial is titled Bheemla Nayak and the first look of Rana from the film will be revealed on September 20. Also featuring Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh in female lead role, the film has music by Thaman.

Daggubati's film Haathi Mere Saathi recently saw a direct-to-TV release.